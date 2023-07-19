25,000 euros per night: This is what Italy’s new luxury train looks like

A night in the luxury train costs between 6,600 and 25,000 euros. Rendering Orient Express La Dolce Vita by Dimorestudio

Wealthy travelers are already reserving seats on this luxury train, even though it’s not even finished yet.

The Orient Express La Dolce Vita will stop in Rome, Venice, Sicily and Tuscany.

Check out the train’s luxury sleeping cars here, which cost between €6,600 and €25,000 per night.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Before it’s even finished, wealthy travelers are already securing reservations on Italy’s newest luxury train, La Dolce Vita. It’s not hard to see why.

With overnight suites for two people ranging from €6,600 to €25,000 per night, the luxury train is a modern reinterpretation of the famous Orient-Express. It carried passengers across Europe from 1883 to 1977.

Similar to a cruise, La Dolce Vita is not the most efficient way to get from A to B. It will take you days to reach your ultimate goal with it. Instead, trains stop at various points along their route, giving passengers time to disembark and explore.

The service is scheduled to launch in late 2024 with select two- and three-day trips. Passengers can choose from eight routes that take them into the vineyards of Tuscany the coast of Sicily and lead to various historical and cultural points of interest in cities such as Rome, Venice and Palermo.

Following the example of the cruise industry, all meals, drinks and excursions are included in the luxury train’s fare, the website says. Guests will also have access to the Orient Express hotels in Rome and Venice, which are scheduled to open in late 2024 and 2025.

How train travel became fashionable again

Although the six trains are still under construction at a factory in Brindisi, Italy, enough people have already signed up for La Dolce Vita. The availability of the train in 2024 has reached the limit, like “Bloomberg‘ reported in July.

Customers who pay a deposit of 500 euros during the presale period to reserve the 2024 and 2025 sailing dates will be placed on a priority list. That’s the order in which they’re being recalled, Jessaline Fynbo, senior marketing manager at Orient-Express, told Business Insider. He noted that the remaining availability for the train’s inaugural year depends on passenger preferences.

The strong demand for a brand and mode of transport that is more than a century old is just one example of the recent revival of train travel. Pinterest searches for terms like “interrailing Europe aesthetic” and “train trip aesthetic” increased by 105 percent between September 2020 and March 2020 and by 205 percent between September 2020 and September 2022, respectively Trendprognose 2023 of the platform emerged.

The comeback of train travel is partly due to its reduced carbon footprint. Younger generations and travelers on a larger budget are increasingly considering environmental impact when planning their vacation. As the elaborate design of La Dolce Vita suggests, comfort and aesthetics also play a major role.

“The Orient-Express La Dolce Vita is an ode to Italian seduction,” says a brochure for the train. “It’s the evocation of a unique way of life with a carefree attitude.” In other words, trains are pretty sexy.

