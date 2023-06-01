Bridge of 2 June compromised on many regions, risk of thunderstorms at least until the weekend » ILMETEO.it

Weather: June 2 bridge compromised on many regions, risk of thunderstorms at least until the weekend

Atmospheric situation for next weekThe June 2 long weekend risks being compromised by bad weather: in fact, there are many regions that will have to deal with new storms, even of strong intensity, albeit interspersed with sunnier spaces.

We are still experiencing a truly unusual climatic weather phase, at least when compared to those we had become accustomed to in recent years. The cause is a sort of atmospheric block in progress at European level with two well-separated figures of high and low pressure.

Basically, we have the Azores anticyclone positioned between the British Isles and the Scandinavian Peninsula, which guarantees good weather and sunshine in these sectors; on the Mediterranean basin, on the other hand, we find a vast area of ​​low pressure with several cyclones responsible for bad weather and thunderstorms.

Well, too for the June 2 long weekend the weather conditions will remain rather dynamic with the more than concrete possibility of new storm fronts: for Friday 2 Juneas we can see from the map below, maximum attention will be paid to the Alps and the central-eastern Pre-Alps and then above all to the Centre-South (inland and Tyrrhenian areas) and to the two Major Islands. Precipitation expected during Friday 2 JuneMore sun, however, on the northern plains and along the Adriatic coasts with maximum temperatures up to 28°C.

This situation will also continue over the weekend: indeed, from Saturday 3 further infiltration of fresh air at altitude will favor the outbreak of temporal, even strong, already from the morning on the northern regions and then in the afternoon also spread to the Center and Sardinia, mainly on the internal areas, but with local encroachments up to the Tyrrhenian coasts. Maximum attention, in particular, between Piedmont and Lombardy where we do not exclude the risk of extreme weather events such as hail and dangerous downburst (violent gusts of linear wind at over 80 km/h).

The second map that we offer below clearly highlights the areas most at risk of precipitation (color light blue/blue). Precipitation expected during Saturday 3 JuneAnd it didn’t end there, on the contrary. Mashed potato Sunday 4 it will be advisable to keep on hand an umbrella in hand as there will be showers and thunderstorms, once again especially in the centre-north and on Sardinia. Finally, more sunny spaces in the South where temperatures are also expected to gradually increase, with maximum peaks of up to 29°C in Puglia.