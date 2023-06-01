Li Jiachao: The retail industry is closely related to the people’s livelihood in Hong Kong and is an important industry-Viewpoint.com

The Hong Kong Government will continue to assist small and medium-sized enterprises to explore the mainland market and seize the opportunities brought about by the return to normal.

Opinion Hong Kong Newsletter:On June 1, Xie Qiu Anyi, chairman of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, said at the 2023 Hong Kong Retail Summit that the Hong Kong retail industry still faces many worries in the future recovery environment, such as the external environment, manpower shortage and rising rents.

She urged the Hong Kong government to strengthen talent training, vocational training and talent flow in the Greater Bay Area to solve the urgent need of manpower shortage in the industry.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao said at the same event that the retail industry is closely related to the people’s livelihood in Hong Kong and is an important industry that continuously contributes to Hong Kong’s economic development. Although the epidemic has dealt an unprecedented blow to the industry, the industry is actively responding. Now that China and Hong Kong have cleared customs, society has fully returned to normal.

He also pointed out that there were only 600,000 tourists visiting Hong Kong last year, but 7.3 million people visited Hong Kong in the first four months of this year. In the past two months, the figures for retail consumption recorded a growth rate of 20%. Hong Kong’s economy is continuing to recover, and the Hong Kong government has also launched different promotional activities. The Hong Kong Government will continue to assist small and medium-sized enterprises to explore the mainland market and seize the opportunities brought about by the return to normal.