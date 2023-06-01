Why the Riederhütte is offered on “Willhaben”.

Peter Kapelari should fix it. For 17 years, the Tyrolean was head of the department of huts, paths and cartography in the Austrian Alpine Club. Now he advises officials, mayors and tourism experts as well as way wardens and alpine clubs. In Ried im Innkreis, too, people are currently relying on Kapelari’s network and experience. He accompanies the section looking for a tenant for the Riederhütte in the Höllengebirge. Since October 2022, the shelter is category I, two