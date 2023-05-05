Bring your well-being to a new level

Relax your body and mind with online hypno-meditation courses

Online courses of hypno-meditations

Freienbach in May 2023 – Who doesn’t know it: The stress of everyday life, the pressure at work or private problems rob you of sleep and impair your well-being. But Happiness for Senses can now help. Happiness for Senses’ new online courses offer a wide range of hypno-meditation courses developed by doctors, therapists, nutritionists and audio experts. Whether it’s about losing weight, quitting smoking, coping with stress or restful sleep – everyone will find the right program in the extensive audio library of Happiness for Senses. The advantage: no strenuous journeys or appointments. The mental trainer is ready at the push of a button – whenever you need it and as often as you want. Find out more about the useful Happiness for Senses online courses and their effectiveness here and let Happiness for Senses guide you on the path to a happier and more fulfilling life:

The Happiness for Senses online program was developed by expert hypnosis trainers, audio experts, therapists and nutritionists. In addition to traditional hypnosis, which takes place in personal contact, online hypnosis also proves its effectiveness and is perfect for coping with stressful everyday life. With the trial version, interested parties have the opportunity to experience the effectiveness of Happiness for Senses for a whole month at a reduced price and to convince themselves. “Our courses are perfect for anyone who wants to relax and improve their life,” says Happiness for Senses founder Markus Wolfahrt. “Our goal is to help people achieve their goals and live a fulfilling life.” So if you’re looking for relaxation and a better way of life, check out Happiness for Senses’ hypno-meditation classes permit. You can now find out more about the useful online courses offered by Happiness for Sense and their effectiveness on the Internet at:

Happiness for Senses courses cover topics such as health, weight loss, smoking cessation, sleep, motivation, partnership and much more. It combines the benefits of hypnosis and meditation to relax the body and mind and increase well-being. The courses are suitable for anyone who wants to improve their life and become happier. Experienced trainers accompany the customers on their way to a healthier and happier life. They help to break through negative thought patterns and tap into their full potential. Through the use of hypnosis techniques, one enters a deeply relaxed state that allows anyone to let go of old habits and embrace new positive behaviors. The meditation techniques also support this process through their calming effect on mind and body. Course participants regularly report positive changes in their lives: More energy in everyday life, better sleep patterns or increased motivation to achieve personal goals are just a few examples. The extensive audio library offers programs on weight loss, smoking cessation, stress management, restful sleep, improving relationships and increasing motivation, among other things. The Happiness for Senses team consists of doctors, therapists, nutritionists and audio experts who develop all products conscientiously. The digital mental trainer is available at any time at the push of a button. Happiness for Senses aims to lead people to more happiness, serenity and health.

Happiness for Senses is the result of Markus Wolfahrt’s efforts to make more people feel happy, relaxed and well-being. The team, made up of the founder himself, audio experts, therapists and nutritionists, work diligently to create products that are peer-reviewed and approved. As an experienced musician and entertainer, Markus Wolfahrt has performed on numerous stages in German-speaking countries for 45 years. The constant movement of places and little sleep have made him look for a way to lead his life on a healthier track. After years of dealing with the subject of health, he finally decided to complete training as a hypnosis coach and trainer. Thanks to his soothing voice, he takes his customers away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and takes them to a land of dreams to a more balanced and healthier life.

Happiness for Senses GmbH supports the health and well-being of its customers with innovative products. All products have been developed in collaboration with audio experts, therapists and nutritionists and are manufactured to the highest quality standards to naturally support the body with many valuable nutrients and to strengthen the immune system.

