daily horoscope for May 5 | Entertainment

Read the daily horoscope for May 5, 2023!

Source: Shutterstock/Dzhulbee

ABOVE

The daily horoscope for May 5, 2023 brings you some relief. You will live because of the lack of obligations, but do not procrastinate too much so that they do not catch up with you later. You will be needed more by family members and friends. Give them more time. In love, everything is the same as before. Enjoy your free time.

BIK

Stubbornness comes to the fore today. Try to avoid harsh words and do not get into unnecessary arguments. If you can’t prove that you’re right, sometimes it’s better to back off. You will have a calmer head. Move more and exercise!

GEMINI

You are currently going through difficult decisions. People want you in their environment, and you can’t go anywhere. Go by feel. Go where you are more comfortable. An old love could “knock” on your door. If the story is unfinished, now is the time to put an end to it. Avoid stressful situations!

RAK

The beginning of the day is much more relaxed than usual, while in the second half you will have to give more energy to finish chores around the house. Your partner will try to manipulate you in order to reach his goal. Recognize in time and reach a compromise together. Digestive problems, pay attention to nutrition!

LAV

The stars advise you to clearly distinguish work from friendship. Otherwise, you could “fall into” a trap and quarrels. You can’t stop thinking about one person. It’s a sign to gather strength and contact her. Take the first step and you will be calmer. Headaches are possible!

VIRGIN

Today you will have the need to prove your views to people and you will not deviate from them. It is possible that a recent event is causing you dissatisfaction. Find things and people that make you happy. A small trip or a trip to nature will fill your day.

VACANCY

The daily horoscope for May 5, 2023 brings you new business challenges. Approach them in an extremely professional manner. It’s not a bad idea to ask your colleagues for help, group work will pay off. Your partner resents you for giving up a little. Explain the situation and talk to him openly. You are suffering from heartburn!

SCORPIO

You will finally come alive and want to connect with people more. You have a need to express your ideas. Why not? Reach out to the right people and those you trust. Perhaps an interesting collaboration awaits you. Sympathy “doesn’t leave” your head. Spend more time together.

SAGITTARIUS

You will be somewhat absent-minded, scattered, while your head will be “in the clouds”. Today is not your day, but don’t worry. It’s perfectly fine to give yourself a break and focus on what makes you happy. Is it a hobby, hanging out with one person or something else? Don’t ignore the signals your body is sending you.

CAPRICORN

Lately, you have fallen into everyday life, nothing is going your way and you are not moving from one point. Now it’s time to flip! Think carefully about what you want and make a clear plan. Close people and those you trust can help you in this. Don’t go into debt and focus on your ambitions.

AQUARIUS

You have brilliant ideas running through your mind when it comes to work and career, but you don’t know how to take the first step. You need support. Reach out to the right people. You could meet one person from the past with whom you did not “gloriously” end. React calmly. Avoid fatty and spicy food!

FISH

The daily horoscope for May 5, 2023 tells Pisces to think about whether they really enjoy the work they are doing. Don’t waste your time and patience. Consider the alternative. If you are planning to start your own business, now is the time to do it. Pay attention to the thyroid gland!

