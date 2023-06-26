Home » Brozovic-Al Nassr, the ok is still missing. Onana, no progress from United. Inter want 50 million plus bonuses
Brozovic-Al Nassr, the ok is still missing. Onana, no progress from United. Inter want 50 million plus bonuses

Brozovic-Al Nassr, the ok is still missing. Onana, no progress from United. Inter want 50 million plus bonuses

Al-Nassr, today in Milan with its managers, reached an agreement with Inter for 23 million euros to buy Marcelo Brozovic. Who, for his part, has not yet given the go-ahead for the transfer to Saudi Arabia: the parties are working in these hours to get the definitive go-ahead, with the Riyadh club confident of closing the deal.

As for another outgoing name, there has been no progress in the last few hours on the André Onana front, for whom the 50 million euro bonus offer fixed in Viale della Liberazione for the transfer did not come from Manchester United . Sky Sports reports it.

