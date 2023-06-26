Home » The “Business Meetings” are underway: the relationship between banks and fintech is being debated
The “Business Meetings” are underway: the relationship between banks and fintech is being debated

Affaritaliani.it has always had the ambition to keep up with the times and, if possible, to anticipate future trends and scenarios. For this reason he has decided to inaugurate a series of appointments, the “Meetings…of Businessin which different sensibilities of the economic, financial and technological world of our country will be confronted.

Next June 28, at the Palazzo delle Stelline, the first appointment starting at 11. The title is exemplary: “Fintech and banks, from competitor to coopetitor”. The intention is to explore how the relationship between traditional and innovative credit institutions changes and what they are new consumer demands and what tools to meet them.

They will participate in the meeting Lucia ZolaHead of Customer Centricity Center di UniCredit; Robert NicastroPresident of Banca AideXa; Camilla Cionini VisaniGeneral Manager ItaliaFintech; David GenoeseItalian Sales Team Lead at SumUp; Federico RoeslerFranzManaging Director of Solaris SE; Paolo GianturcoFSI Consulting & FS Tech Leader di Deloitte. The co-director of Affaritaliani.it Marco Scotti will moderate.

The event will be streamed on the Affaritaliani.it Facebook profile and on our website, while access to the room is restricted and can only take place upon prior request.

