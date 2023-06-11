Home » Brussels. House on fire, 29-year-old young man from Fiesso d’Artico dies in the fire
Health

by admin
FIESSO D’ARCICO – He had been working for two years as communications manager in Brussels for an NGO that deals with organic agriculture. For this she had gone to live in the Belgian capital a Etterbeek, a municipality on the outskirts of Brussels. On Saturday morning she was found dead in that apartment by the firefighters from a fire whose causes are still unknown. Her name was Anna Tuzzato, was 29 years old, was from Fiesso d’Artico and had a degree in Communication in Padua. She leaves behind her parents and two sisters. Anna died in her sleep. The flames started from the kitchen on the ground floor. The typical three-storey Belgian house housed two lodgings. Anna had a second bedroom and it was there that she was found dead due to the smoke that soon reached the upper part of the house. A fire that developed quickly due to the wooden furniture.

The family

The girl’s family members have already reached Brussels, after being warned by the Italian consulate. Anna lived in that house with another student who survived. The whole area was evacuated and a firefighter and a neighbor were also injured.

The tragedy is somewhat reminiscent of the tragic death of Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi, the Paduan Riast boyfriends killed in the GreenFell Tower fire in London on the night of June 14, 2017.

«It is news that fills us with sadness. Veneto loses a young professional, who had just started a career as communication manager, in Brussels, of an organization that deals with organic agriculture. A tragedy that unfortunately recalls the story of two other boys, Gloria and Marco, who lost their lives in the tragic fire in London». These are the words of the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, expressing his condolences to the family for the death of Anna Tuzzato. «Anna, like so many enterprising young people, had chosen to go abroad to increase her own baggage of skills and knowledge, demonstrating the courage to know how to put herself on the line. To her family, to her friends, to all those who have shared moments of study and work with her, I offer her most heartfelt condolences on behalf of myself and the Veneto region », concludes President Zaia.

