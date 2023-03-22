Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally beaten by a group of men inside a gym. The lawyer asks for the intervention of the Federals: “We need an escort”.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally beaten by a group of men inside a South Florida gym. There are videos and photos published by TMZ that appear exemplary as explicit. The artist suffered serious injuries, such as to require emergency transport to hospital. In the video, published by TMZ, we see two men violently kicking and punching the rapper who tries in vain to defend himself. One of the attackers shouts: “Resume, resume everything, resume what I do to this piece of m ***”.

What happened

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that the rapper was in the gym’s sauna on Tuesday afternoon when he was attacked by these thugs for no apparent reason. The lawyer further explained that the rapper tried to do everything possible to reject them, but there were too many. He only escaped after he was beaten to death. Tekashi 6ix9ine, at that moment, was without security. The gym staff, as soon as they sensed the danger, immediately called the competent authorities and an ambulance.

The condition of the rapper

As reported by TMZ, Tekashi 6ix9ine would have suffered damage to the face – in the photo published by the American gossip portal, cuts to the face are clearly visible – and severe bruises to the jaw, ribs and back.

Ask for the escort

The rapper’s attorney asked for federal escort because Tekashi 6ix9ine is a sensitive target at this point. The rapper, in fact, collaborated with justice to have his sentence reduced (he was sentenced to 20 years) and helped the “Feds” to bring several members of his criminal gang behind bars. It is not clear whether this attack in the gym has anything to do with Tekashi’s choice to become a collaborator of justice, but everything seems to be going in this direction.