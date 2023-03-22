TUC current

On April 19th and 20th, 2023, Chemnitz University Library will provide online courses about its offers for first-year students – teachers at Chemnitz University of Technology can book individual group tours for groups of five or more

At the start of the 2023 summer semester, the University Library (UB) of Chemnitz University of Technology is offering introductory courses on the services of the UB, which are specifically aimed at first-year students. That’s how it will be on April 19 and 20 (2 to 3 p.m.) offer an online introductory course in German and English as part of the “BIB4U” university library program.

Lecturers also have the opportunity to book guided group courses in the University Library for students in their first semester. Guided tours are possible for groups of five people or more.

In addition, the University Library offers further information and FAQs for first-year students on an overview page.

Further information grants Dr. Wolfgang Lambrecht, phone +49 371 531-35679, email [email protected]

