Dhe former world champion Mesut Özil ended his career as a professional soccer player at the age of 34. The 92-time German international announced his decision on his verified profiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday. “In the past few weeks and months, during which I’ve also suffered a few injuries, it’s become increasingly clear to me that it’s time to leave the big football stage,” Özil wrote.

The son of Turkish parents, born in Gelsenkirchen in 1988, was a Turkish citizen until he was 18, but decided to pursue a career in the German national team and accepted German citizenship.

The long-time Bundesliga professional, who played for FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen during his successful career in Germany, was most recently active in Turkey with Basaksehir Istanbul. Özil achieved his greatest successes in club football with Real Madrid (cup winner 2011, champion 2012) and Arsenal FC (cup winner 2014, 2015 and 2017). He became world champion with Germany in Brazil in 2014.

“It was an incredible journey full of unforgettable moments and emotions,” affirmed Özil, looking back on his 17 years as a professional footballer. He thanked his former clubs, coaches and teammates, some of whom have become friends. “Now I look forward to whatever lies ahead with my beautiful wife and two beautiful daughters. You can be sure,” says Özil, “that you will hear from me on my social channels from time to time”.

In the national team, Özil had shaped the German game for years. The exceptional professional was mostly deployed in attacking midfield, and he played an enormous part in the 2014 World Cup triumph. After the 2018 World Cup disappointment in Russia, Özil resigned from the selection of the German Football Association (DFB). In the run-up to the Russia World Cup, he caused a stir with photos showing him with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Turning point in his career: Mesut Özil’s jersey photo with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

:



Image: dpa



Massive hostilities followed, under the impression of which Özil announced his departure from the DFB team. He felt let down by the association and even raised allegations of racism. In his statement, Özil was particularly harsh with the then DFB President Reinhard Grindel.

Özil moved to Turkey in 2021, initially to Fenerbahce Istanbul. His contract there was terminated last summer and he had been excluded from the squad since March 2022. At Basaksehir, Özil was initially able to play again, but was then thrown back again by injury problems. He is now looking forward to the future, assured Özil.