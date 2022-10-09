[Epoch Times, October 08, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Jing reported) The world‘s richest man Elon Musk’s tweets about the Russia-Ukraine war drew ridicule from Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Hu Xijin and warned Musk “I will be taught a lesson”, and Musk responded with a Chinese sentence, which was interpreted as a mockery of nonsense for doing nothing all day.

On Monday (October 3), Musk tweeted a series of polls on a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party’s state-run Global Times, intercepted Musk’s related tweets on Tuesday, saying, “Elon Musk is too indulgent in his personality and believes too much in ‘freedom of speech’ in the United States and the West. He will be taught a lesson.”

For Hu Xijin’s criticism, Musk responded in Chinese on Twitter on Thursday (October 6): “People with their hands in their pockets are overconfident.”

Some people speculate that this sentence is a literal translation of an English idiom: “Man with hand in pocket feel cocky all day”. “It means “My hands and feet are constantly working, and I can’t manage the grains well. How can I care who is your teacher?”

The allusion of the above idiom is: Zilu followed his teacher Confucius on a trip, and ended up behind the line. When he was not knowing where to go, he happened to meet an old man who was carrying a weeding implement with a cane. Zilu then stood aside, bowed to the old man, and asked respectfully, “Have you seen my teacher?” The old man replied, “The limbs do not work, and the grains cannot be distinguished. Who is (your) ) Teacher?” After speaking, he stuck his cane on the ground and started weeding.

This is Musk tweeting again in Chinese recently. The last time he quoted the four-line version of Cao Zhi’s “Seven Step Poems” “Boil the beans and burn the beans, and the beans weep in the kettle. It was born from the same root, so why is it too urgent to fry each other.” “Again, Musk didn’t explain much.

Just as Musk responded to Hu Xijin, Musk’s SpaceX’s “Falcon 9” (Falcon 9) rocket and spacecraft carried four astronauts on Wednesday (5th) from the “Kennedy Space” in Florida, United States. The Kennedy Space Center lifts off in preparation for the Crew-5 mission (Crew-5, the fifth official NASA-SpaceX crewed mission).

In addition, Musk pledged on Thursday (6th) to complete the acquisition of Twitter for $54.20 per share, and asked the social media company to drop all lawsuits to complete the deal.

A Delaware judge ordered a halt to Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk on the eve of the trial to give Musk time to raise money to close the $44 billion acquisition by Oct. 28, according to a court filing on Thursday. Twitter deal.

