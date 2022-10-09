Debut with a bang for the Da Rold Logistics in its second A3 series championship. At the first official of the new season, played on Sunday 9 October, Belluno conquers the Pala Barbazza of San Donà di Piave in three sets.

The result is full, 3-0, and gives the Belluno the first three points of the year. The first three points under the management of coach Gian Luca Colussithe coach in his first as a coach in Serie A3, who last night had to deal with an almost obligatory formation, after a week conditioned by some physical problems (in particular, an intestinal virus that in turn has weakened several of the players from Belluno ).

In the initial sextet, therefore, the coach (who played in Serie B in San Donà about twenty years ago) therefore relied on Maccabruni and Novello on the setter-opposite diagonal, Saibene and Graziani on the bands, captain Paganin and Guastamacchia (at his absolute debut in the category) in the middle, with Martinez free.

The start of the Da Rold Belluno is convincing and bold. At 7-3 in favor of the rhinos, coach Toffoli is already forced to use the first time-out. The Bellunesi arrive first in double figures (10-7), they are taken back on 10 even but they return to put their nose forward with a winning attack from Saibene. San Donà tries to remain glued to the ankles of the rhinos but the Belluno people show greater danger in attack and go on the run again with Novello (17-14).

He tries to give the final extension capitan Paganin, with a shift in service that brings Belluno to 20-16. In the final, however, San Donà cancels three consecutive set points by reopening the games until 23-24. Then Novello (who over the three sets will score 24 points, making him the best scorer of the Belluno team) finds the hand-out of the opponent’s block and signs the point of 25-23.

The second part opens under the banner of point to point, with minimal benefits now in favor of the hosts, now in favor of the guests. For the first double advantage it is necessary to wait until 14-12, and it is in favor of the guys from Colussi. The Volley Team club immediately goes back and hooks the draw on 18-18. However, Da Rold Belluno manages to move forward in the final and, from 20-20, goes up to 25-22, with a partial 5-2 that forces the San Donà di Piave team to surrender once again.

In the third ift Belluno returns once again with the same effects that in the first two partials had managed to prevail over the Venetian sextet. This time, however, San Donà, with his back to the wall and forced to win, starts better and moves above four points (12-8), inducing Colussi to call a time-out. Da Rold Belluno puts her head ahead at 16-15 and has the opportunity to close the score at 24-23. But San Donà cancels the first of four match points and prolongs the dispute up to the advantages. Where Belluno shows more grit, more coldness and more precision. It ends 30-28 for Da Rold Logistics. That, under the given conditions, a better debut than this – a 3-0 away from home, moreover in a derby – could hardly have been imagined.