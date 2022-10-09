Home News Varese Ligure, body lost in the cemetery. The family of the deceased denounces the municipality
News

The body of a man has disappeared from the Varese Ligure cemetery: the family of the deceased denounces the Municipality, in the extreme Levant of Liguria, in the Spezzino area. The case was raised by the municipal councilor Mauro Rattone who, with an interpellation, brought to the court the ongoing legal battle between the family and the administration, with the request, by the man’s relatives, for damages for loss of body and violation of the right to the sepulcher.

The opposition councilor Rattone therefore questioned the mayor Gian Carlo Lucchetti, during the council, for clarification, underlining that the “burial in small municipalities should be easily manageable with a medium organization”, also asking “what types of controls the administration public on the subject of burials “. Mayor Lucchetti explained that “it is necessary to investigate and there are many aspects to be verified, given that the burial dates back to about 50 years ago”.

The municipal administration in the meantime, however, has appointed a lawyer to oppose the request for damages presented by the lawyer of the deceased’s family and is now carrying out checks. “Sacred vestments would have been found that the family claims that they did not belong to the deceased – says the mayor – but this too must be investigated. Just as we must clarify whether, at the time of the burial, the management of the cemetery was the responsibility of the parish or of the Common”.

