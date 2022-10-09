Weight loss tips usually involve exercise and a healthy diet, but what if you could lose weight while sitting down? With this exercise it is possible.

Sitting too long is a risk factor for our health, because it can lead to the onset of certain diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, etc.

This is why it is important to exercise as much as possible. But in conditions of impossibility to get up, how to minimize the risks of a sedentary lifestyle? A study has shown that there is an exercise that allows us to lose weight while sitting. Let’s see together what it is.

Do you consider yourself a sedentary person? Do not worry, because it is possible to lose weight even while sitting

Who is it that doesn’t dream of losing weight while sitting? I bet that especially the lazy ones would like this wish to come true. Well, to be honest it’s not entirely impossible. A recent study has in fact highlighted how it is possible to limit the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle thanks to a small movement of the calf. Specifically, scientists from the University of Houston and Texas discovered it, who studied the muscle of usuallypresent in the calf area and apparently capable of doing a small miracle.

This muscle, despite accounting for only 1% of body weight, according to scientists is able to sustain a high local oxidative metabolism for hours, in addition to regulating blood sugar effectively. This was stated by Marc Hamilton, professor of Health and Human Performance who led the study that paved the way towards the possibility of reducing the damage caused by a sedentary lifestyle. But how is this possible?