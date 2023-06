(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, 12 June – Closing down due to spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent maturity narrowed at the close to 167 basis points from the 173 points of the previous reference. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP also dropped significantly, marking 4.05% in the final from 4.11% on the eve.

