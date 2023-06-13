Cai Bin, head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team: The team is in the climbing stage and there is a lot of room for improvement_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan.com

Original title: Chinese women’s volleyball coach Cai Bin: The team is in the climbing stage and there is a lot of room for improvement

Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, said at the press conference of the Hong Kong station of the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League China on the 12th that the team is still on the rise and there is still a lot of room for improvement.

The sub-station will start from the 13th to the 18th. The 8 participating teams will play a total of 16 games. Representatives of each team attended the pre-match press conference held on the same day.

In the last game in Nagoya, Japan, the Chinese women’s volleyball team won all four games. Regarding the current results of the team, Cai Bin said modestly: “After the winter training, our main lineup has been adjusted a little bit more, and there is still a lot of room for improvement. I think the team is still in a climbing stage, and time is precious, and I hope to learn from other strong teams through this competition and make up for my own shortcomings.”

According to the schedule, the Chinese team will usher in their first opponent, the Canadian team, on the 13th, and then they will face Bulgaria, Poland and Italy respectively. Talking about the upcoming game, Cai Bin said: “The Chinese women’s volleyball team will take each team seriously in this game and offer a wonderful game to the people of Hong Kong. Every team is very strong, and it depends on the performance on the spot. For now, we will maintain a lineup. The stability of the team is relatively important, of course we will also consider giving some young players a chance to play, and may arrange other players to play according to different games.”

Yuan Xinyue, the leader of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, said: “I am very happy to return to Hong Kong to compete again. I think the atmosphere of the game and the enthusiasm of the fans here are still the same as before. The only thing that has changed is that there have been some personnel adjustments in the team, but what remains unchanged is that we are still as the Chinese team. Women’s volleyball team. I hope the team can go one step further in this tournament and show our demeanor and love for volleyball on the court.”

In the 2019 World Women’s Volleyball League match in Hong Kong, China, the Chinese women’s volleyball team reversed the Italian team 3:2 after being two games behind, which was impressive. As the old opponent of the Chinese team, the defending champion Italy team only achieved 1 win and 3 losses in the previous Antalya, Turkey sub-station.

When asked how he sees the rematch with the Chinese team and whether he is confident of defending the title, Italian coach Mazzanti said: “We have just experienced a week of difficult games in Turkey, and the team certainly wants to advance to the final again. Hong Kong station The next game will also be very difficult, the Chinese team is the last opponent, we will take it step by step.” (Reporters Wei Hua, Liang Wenjia)