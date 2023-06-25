Bucatini with meat sauce to flatten the belly: the recipe for the swimsuit rehearsal

There is a tasty and surprising first course that can prevent unpleasant belly swelling. We are talking about bucatini with vegetarian ragù.

Extra kilos are not the only enemies of a slim and tapered silhouette. In fact, even perfectly fit people can present a localized swelling on the belly. Exercise and a balanced diet, in many cases, don’t seem to give the desired results. This is because the cause is from attributed to an excess of air present in the stomach and intestines.

L’aerophagia and meteorism are two widespread phenomena among the population. In the pharmacy, there are also solutions that can alleviate the symptoms, the first ally, however, lies in the choice of food. Opting for a diet rich in legumes and top-fermented foods risks greatly aggravating the problem.

Choosing what to eat can prove to be a considerable challenge, but there are some very tasty recipes that can make an excellent contribution. One of the most delicious is that of bucatini with vegetarian ragu. The absence of meat also allows vegans to consume it with extreme serenity.

Defeat meteorism with an exceptional first course: how to cook bucatini with vegetarian ragù

The recipe for bucatini with vegetarian ragu is able to give an irresistible taste to your lunch. Inside, there are ingredients that can be used without fearing unpleasant abdominal swelling due to low fermentation capacity. Furthermore, thanks to its freshness, it is particularly suitable for the summer season.

Recipe for belly deflated laundry with vegetarian ragout (tantasalute.it)

Ingredients (recipe for two people)

160 g bucatini 2 courgettes 20 cherry tomatoes for sauce 12 pitted olives (6 black and 6 green) 2 small aubergines 1/2 shallot 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons white wine 1 clove of garlic Chili pepper Basil Salt

Procedure

To make this recipe it is essential to start with the sauce. In view of an excellent result, suitable for every palate, it is advisable to wash the cherry tomatoes and cut them into small pieces. It is then essential deprive them of the vegetation water. After completing this step, you can proceed with the cleaning the aubergines and courgettes. Again, as a result of thorough sanitation, it is necessary to obtain small pieces for seasoning.

The shallot, once minced, is put together with the garlic in a pan with the white wine. Beware of choose a non-stick tool to avoid unpleasant consequences. The vegetables obtained, after correct salting, must be mixed with the pitted olives, the basil and a pinch of chilli pepper (adjust the quantity according to your taste). Low flame cooking must not exceed 15 minutes.

At this point, cook the 160 g of bucatini and season them with the previously made sauce.

