Bundestag decides on regulation of terminal care
Health

Bundestag decides on regulation of terminal care

by admin

On November 6, 2015, the final debate on the regulation of assisted suicide took place in the German Bundestag. Four cross-party bills were up for discussion. The parliament passed the motion of the deputies Michael Brand (CDU), Kerstin Griese (SPD), Kathrin Vogler (Die Linke) and Dr. Harald Terpe (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen). This provides for a ban on commercial assisted suicide, but leaves assisted suicide unpunished in individual cases.

