On November 6, 2015, the final debate on the regulation of assisted suicide took place in the German Bundestag. Four cross-party bills were up for discussion. The parliament passed the motion of the deputies Michael Brand (CDU), Kerstin Griese (SPD), Kathrin Vogler (Die Linke) and Dr. Harald Terpe (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen). This provides for a ban on commercial assisted suicide, but leaves assisted suicide unpunished in individual cases.