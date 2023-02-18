Home Health BUPRENORPHINE FOR CHRONIC PAIN Neurology
Health

BUPRENORPHINE FOR CHRONIC PAIN Neurology

by admin
BUPRENORPHINE FOR CHRONIC PAIN Neurology

The partial agonist is preferable to the full opioid agonist

To avoid the risks associated with the use of a full opioid agonist, patients with chronic pain should be switched to buprenorphine, a partial agonist.
This is what the new US guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) suggest. “Thoughtful and judicious prescribing of opioids is important for many reasons, including decreasing the number of patients switching to illicit drug use, but also to minimize risks and maximize safety and quality of life for those suffering from of chronic pain,” wrote James Sall of the VA in New Braunfels, Texas, and co-authors in the paper published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. “However, the guideline development group does not recommend the use of opioid analgesics in the daily management of chronic pain.”
«I … (Continued) read the 2nd page



Keywords | opioid, agonist, buprenorphine,

See also  Cancer, Amunni: "Less commonplaces, more empathy and a social movement for prevention"

You may also like

High blood pressure, the best natural drinks to...

Serie A: Sassuolo-Napoli 0-2 LIVE – ANSA Agency

When is it better not to eat red...

“Non-Secret Acts”. But for prosecutors cards could not...

Capoterra. “Me, vaccinated and damaged”: Ingrid’s testimony |...

Bruce Willis suffers from a neurodegenerative disease: the...

“I have to cure depression” – breaking latest...

Prostate cancer, the risk of progression and relapse...

“More screening to reduce gastrointestinal cancer incidence”

Egypt: ‘a necropolis discovered’, but it was false...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy