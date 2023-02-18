The partial agonist is preferable to the full opioid agonist

To avoid the risks associated with the use of a full opioid agonist, patients with chronic pain should be switched to buprenorphine, a partial agonist.

This is what the new US guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) suggest. “Thoughtful and judicious prescribing of opioids is important for many reasons, including decreasing the number of patients switching to illicit drug use, but also to minimize risks and maximize safety and quality of life for those suffering from of chronic pain,” wrote James Sall of the VA in New Braunfels, Texas, and co-authors in the paper published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. “However, the guideline development group does not recommend the use of opioid analgesics in the daily management of chronic pain.”

Keywords | opioid, agonist, buprenorphine,