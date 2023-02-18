It happened in the city of Karachi. Two assailants were killed, one officer was injured

At least seven people would be killed, inclusive three suicide bombersin the storming of a police compound on Friday in the port city of Karachi carried out today by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP). “Three terrorists were killed during the operation,” according to an official police statement, according to which two of the attackers were killed in a firefight while one terrorist was killed when he detonated the explosive vest he was wearing.

“Four people, including two policemen, a Ranger staff member and a civilian, were killed while 14 people were injured,” he confirmed. Murtaza Wahab, local government adviser. The attack was carried out against the city police headquarters. Militants stormed the five-story building, located in Sharea Faisal, with hand grenades and gunfire. The security forces managed to regain control of the building after several hours of operations. (LaPresse)