YOUTH BADALONA-CAZOO BASKONIA 94-81 (14-19, 35-42, 68-57)

Baskonia starts very strong and immediately takes the lead on 2-9 driven by an inspired Giedraitis. Ribas tries to play the charge by scoring the first field goal for i green and black after more than 5′ of play for the 4-13. Joventut shakes off the pressure and starts playing more fluidly by posting a 10-0 come back into the game. After leading even by 13 lengths (4-17), Penarroya’s men close the period on 14-19, 11 points from Giedraitis.

In the second quarter, Penya continues her run-up and possession after possession eats away points from the Basques. Partial from 7-0 for the Catalans with Parra from three and 4 points in a row from Tomic who enters the game after an uncertain start. Match tied at 32-32 at 2’47”, Baskonia time out and “home” fans in a frenzy. In the final Baskonia extends, we go to the locker room after Costello’s triple up 35-42.

Joventut never stops again and after returning to the parquet they sign another important partial (11-2) which gives them their first advantage over 46-44 after a three-point play by Feliz. Howard enters the game and puts his team forward with 8 points in an amen. Baskonia seen in the first few minutes is just a distant memory, the verdinegros -on the contrary- play good basketball gaining confidence action after action which gives them the maximum lead on 68-57 before the last break.

Howard first scores from beyond the arc to bring Baskonia’s delay into single figures, then eliminates himself from the match due to the fifth foul. Fourth quarter one way with a team, Penya, in full control and Baskonia in obvious difficulty. In the final, the verdinegros are rampant and win the match and take the semifinal. It ends 94-81, 18 points for Tomic and 15 for Parra.

Joventut will face Lenovo Tenerife in the second semi-final on Saturday at 21:30