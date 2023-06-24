If the butter is not stored in the refrigerator for more than two days, it may be rancid by now and you can see it from the obvious dal change in taste and smell. It is important to remember that dairy products, including butter, must be stored at a temperature of 5/6°C or lower to avoid bacterial growth.

Typically, after four hours out of the refrigerator, fresh dairy products should be discarded for food safety reasons. However, butter may be an exception to this rule. Because butter it has been pasteurized during the manufacturing process, it can be stored at slightly higher temperatures for a short time.

Does the same apply to margarine?

Margarine, on the other hand, is a food product based on vegetable oils, usually obtained from oilseeds such as sunflower, corn or soybeans. Margarine was developed as an alternative to butter, and is often used as a substitute in many culinary preparations.

This food product is often enriched with vitamins A and D to make it similar to the vitamin content of butter. In addition, flavorings, colorings and stabilizers may sometimes be added to improve the taste, appearance and shelf life.

The choice between butter and margarine it often depends on personal preferences and dietary requirements. While butter is an animal product and contains saturated fat, margarine is plant-based and can contain unsaturated fats, including polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids that are considered more heart-healthy. Some margarines have been formulated to be low in fat or free from trans fats, which are considered harmful to health.

As far as storing margarine, it should always be stored in the refrigerator. Typically, margarine contains a higher amount of water than butter, making it more susceptible to bacterial growth when stored at room temperature. Therefore, to keep margarine fresh and safe, it is best to store it in the refrigerator.

So, if butter isn’t kept in the refrigerator for more than two days, it could go rancid, while margarine should always be kept in the refrigerator.

