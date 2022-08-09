A few days ago, I shared an article on “Ticket-grabbing skills # Correcting the time delay of synchronizing the Windows system”, but found that the Microsoft system still has errors after occasional correction. If you have this problem, try the National Time and Frequency Standards Laboratory Free School Program by the Bureau of Standards and Inspection, Ministry of Economic Affairs ]readers who often grab concert tickets, hurry up to download and use it! !





Use teaching:

The laboratory of the Bureau of Standards and Inspection of the Ministry of Economic Affairs is mainly to ensure the accuracy of measurement of length, quality, electricity, time, and light quantity. As for the time, it is based on the national original standard time issued by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), such as 117 voice time announcement or This mechanism is used in online schools.

Click on the Go page to see “National Time and Frequency Standards Laboratory” and see the NTP time school software, which is divided into Chinese and English versions, but unfortunately only supports Windows systems.

Information Name: National Time and Frequency Standards Laboratory

NTP school time software free download: URL

Official website: https://www.stdtime.gov.tw/chinese/home.aspx

When running for the first time, an NTP time error message may pop up, mainly because the time cannot be synchronized due to insufficient permissions.

In this case, all you need to do is right-click -> Content -> Compatibility, and tick “Run this program as a system administrator”.

Re-open NTPClock and click the network time setting to synchronize the time. You can also choose the location of the time server, the communication protocol, the time format, and the display effect.

After the school time is completed, visit the “https://time.is” website. At this time, you find that there are no errors, which means that the synchronization is completed. If there are still errors, you can choose another server to correct it. It’s very simple.