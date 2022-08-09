A suicide. Liliana Resinovich, the sixty-three year old who disappeared in Trieste on 14 December and found dead on 5 January in the woods of the psychiatric hospital of San Giovanni, a couple of kilometers from home, would have committed suicide by herself. The woman would have died 2 or 3 days before she was found. This is the result of the analyzes carried out by the consultants of the prosecutor who sent the draft – according to what beraking latest news reports – to the consultants of the party. “Nothing has been filed, to date, in the prosecutor”, assure the Trieste court. But the draft with the results is already beginning to circulate.

No violence on the body

The investigations of the mobile team and the scientific police, coordinated by the prosecutor Maddalena Chergia, for some time now they had been going in this direction. So much so that months after the discovery of the body no one appears in the register of suspects. And neither the autopsy nor the CT scan had found any sign of violence on the victim’s body.

The finding

The woman would move away from her home and then enter the park of the psychiatric hospital, a place she frequented with her husband. And there she, hidden by the dense forest vegetation, she would put her head in two nylon bags, tight at the throat with the cord so as to prevent the passage of air. She then she would wrap herself in two black garbage bags waiting for death. When investigators discovered the body on January 5, Lilly was in a fetal position.

The results of the consultations

Now, however, the case would seem closed, after the draft of the report signed by the professor of forensic medicine Fulvio Costantinides and the radiologist Fabio Cavalli and sent to the consultants for their observations. In the draft of the report of about 50 pages, the experts, hired by the deputy prosecutor Maddalena Chergia, put on paper the results of the autopsy and toxicological tests (the use of drugs or drugs is excluded) and the deductions that suggest a gesture that did not involve other people. The intact bags that contained the victim’s body are “not very compatible” with a case of aggression and with the transport of the body “in an impervious environment”, evidence to which must be added the absence of “any sign reasonably attributable to violence at the hands of others. “, the lack” of injuries attributable to defense “and other injuries that could have prevented her from reacting to an assault.

A death by asphyxiation

The fact that the bags were not found tightly around the neck “does not exclude”, in the opinion of the consultants, “a death from a possible asphyxiation of this type: if it is true that the inhalation is enough to make the bag adhere to the orifices of the face causing oxygen deficit, this adherence can also be intermittent or even not exist as the progressive accumulation of exhaled carbon dioxide and the rapid consumption of oxygen in the small air volume offered by the bag is sufficient for suffocation “.

The mystery of the period between disappearance and death

The conclusions, seven months after the mystery of death, – although it remains to be understood what happened from the day of his disappearance to that of his death – seem decisive: the death of Liliana Resinovich can be traced back “reasonably to about 2-3 days earlier” of the discovery of the body that “does not present obvious traumatic injuries possible cause or contributing cause of death, with the absence of furrows or haemorrhages in the neck, with the absence of defensive lesions, with completely intact and normal-worn garments, without clear evidence of third party action” . However, the mystery remains about where Liliana was or what she did between December 14 and January 3, the date to which the consultants would trace her death.