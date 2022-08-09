Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Charles De Ketelaere shaking hands at Milanello is a passing of the baton: from the experienced leader to the young promise. Ibra finished his last race by crossing the finish line first: Charles has yet to set foot on the track but is preparing to do so. Zlatan returned to the Rossoneri sports center, continued his treatment, attended the gym and the locker room, introduced himself to the new signings, had lunch with them and the rest of the team.