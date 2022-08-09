Home Sports Ibra, Milan forever. And the children will play for the Rossoneri
Sports

Ibra, Milan forever. And the children will play for the Rossoneri

by admin
Ibra, Milan forever. And the children will play for the Rossoneri

In the autumn Zlatan will return permanently to Italy to continue his rehabilitation, taking the whole family with him. Maximilian and Vincent will be included in the youth teams and will work at Vismara

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Charles De Ketelaere shaking hands at Milanello is a passing of the baton: from the experienced leader to the young promise. Ibra finished his last race by crossing the finish line first: Charles has yet to set foot on the track but is preparing to do so. Zlatan returned to the Rossoneri sports center, continued his treatment, attended the gym and the locker room, introduced himself to the new signings, had lunch with them and the rest of the team.

See also  It is revealed that Real Madrid is eyeing Ibrahimovic’s successor and the giant wants to cut a price of 50 million – yqqlm

You may also like

Little Pea: If Manchester United comes to me,...

MotoGp, Marquez in the Honda garage in Austria:...

The 16th Yunnan Provincial Games Diqing men’s basketball...

Garlasco completes he roster with Galiero and Cerebuch

Vote, Gelmini indicates the route. “On the right,...

Gasperini: “If it is Atalanta that I wanted?...

Flag rugby gradually enters the public eye- Sports-...

Twirling World Cup, Chiara touches the podium twice

Vote, forecasts: Italy in the center-right. The Democratic...

Milan and Inter, “De Ketelaere technician, Lu-La irrepressible”....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy