Home Health Cabral-Nico Gonzalez, Fiorentina get rid of Cremonese and ‘see’ the final | First page
Health

Cabral-Nico Gonzalez, Fiorentina get rid of Cremonese and ‘see’ the final | First page

by admin
Cabral-Nico Gonzalez, Fiorentina get rid of Cremonese and ‘see’ the final | First page

She was the favorite and lived up to expectations. Fiorentina pass without major problems to Zini 2-0 in the first leg of the semi-final of the Italian Cup and put a foot and a half in the final. Italian rejoices thanks to the now certainty Cabral and to the penalty converted by Nico Gonzalez. In twenty days the return in which Ballardini’s team will look for a sort of miracle, having to win by 3 goals against the Franchi, having won only one match in Serie A.

It’s the match of the year for the Grigiorossi and the crowd makes it clear right away. The environment is vibrant and there is also the risk of exaggerating with the many smoke bombs that swoop onto the pitch and slow down game operations. the hosts start strong: Terracciano saves on Tsadjout. But then it’s purple domain. The first opportunity is for Barak, starter of the advantage. Arrives in the 20th minute thanks to the usual Cabral who scores the first goal in the Italian Cup, the thirteenth of the season. Before the break there was also time for Biraghi who came close to doubling the lead. In the second half Ballardini focuses on Dessers who replies present. Thanks to him, Cremonese is more dangerous: first Terracciano saves on one of his shots, then on one by Buonaiuto, always assisted by the attacker. In the best moment of the hosts, the guests knock again. Sarr surpasses himself on Cabral, but the ball happens again to the former Basel player who kicks again but finds Aiwu’s hand to prevent the goal. Mariani does not see, the Var does. It is a penalty with expulsion of the defender and the transformation Nico Gonzalez. Fiorentina wins easily and prepares for the return and a probable new Italian Cup final, which has been missing since 2001.

You may also like

Stopping the aging process: What role does NAD+...

Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong cruises off Taiwan. “Ready...

Stroke Unit Pugliese-Ciaccio, “positive results”. Extended agreement with...

Child obesity: How parents can help their daughters...

Pack your suitcase without creasing: 7 folding tricks...

Social Water Bonus, who is entitled to a...

With the Calderoli decree, Italians say goodbye to...

“Morning-after pill” for sexually transmitted diseases: Researchers find...

Footballer trading investigation: Friedkin, Pallotta, Lotito and Tare...

Johanniter call for holistic care reform / Jörg...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy