She was the favorite and lived up to expectations. Fiorentina pass without major problems to Zini 2-0 in the first leg of the semi-final of the Italian Cup and put a foot and a half in the final. Italian rejoices thanks to the now certainty Cabral and to the penalty converted by Nico Gonzalez. In twenty days the return in which Ballardini’s team will look for a sort of miracle, having to win by 3 goals against the Franchi, having won only one match in Serie A.

It’s the match of the year for the Grigiorossi and the crowd makes it clear right away. The environment is vibrant and there is also the risk of exaggerating with the many smoke bombs that swoop onto the pitch and slow down game operations. the hosts start strong: Terracciano saves on Tsadjout. But then it’s purple domain. The first opportunity is for Barak, starter of the advantage. Arrives in the 20th minute thanks to the usual Cabral who scores the first goal in the Italian Cup, the thirteenth of the season. Before the break there was also time for Biraghi who came close to doubling the lead. In the second half Ballardini focuses on Dessers who replies present. Thanks to him, Cremonese is more dangerous: first Terracciano saves on one of his shots, then on one by Buonaiuto, always assisted by the attacker. In the best moment of the hosts, the guests knock again. Sarr surpasses himself on Cabral, but the ball happens again to the former Basel player who kicks again but finds Aiwu’s hand to prevent the goal. Mariani does not see, the Var does. It is a penalty with expulsion of the defender and the transformation Nico Gonzalez. Fiorentina wins easily and prepares for the return and a probable new Italian Cup final, which has been missing since 2001.