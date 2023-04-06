Yonhap News Agency reported that eight days after North Korea disclosed a large number of tactical nuclear warheads, the US Air Force B-52H flew to the Korean Peninsula to warn North Korea. The B-52H can carry air-to-ground nuclear missiles with a range of 200 kilometers, can carry up to 31 tons of bombs, and has a combat radius of more than 6,400 kilometers.

The Ministry of National Defense of South Korea emphasized that this exercise is conducted in a way to protect strategic bombers from the enemy’s air threats, and the focus is on strengthening the interoperability and joint combat execution capabilities of the air forces of the two countries. The successive deployment of major U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and puts into action the enhancement of the implementation of extended deterrence.

South Korean Air Force Combat Commander Park Ha-sik said that more and more frequent US strategic assets have been dispatched to the Korean Peninsula, and the joint air drills linked to this show that the South Korea-US alliance has the will to quickly and overwhelmingly respond to any North Korean provocations, as well as being foolproof. defensive posture. The exercise reaffirmed the willingness of South Korea and the United States to cooperate in defense cooperation.

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense commented that through close cooperation, South Korea and the United States have improved the level of joint exercises under the principle of “dispatching strategic weapons at an appropriate time after consultation”, and relying on strength to achieve peace.

Previously, the U.S. Air Force announced on the 30th of last month that four B-52Hs belonging to the 96th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base and 210 Air Force personnel were deployed to Anderson, Guam for the mission of the Bomber Task Force (BTF). Air base.

Scott Pleus, commander of the U.S. Air Force 7th Air Force, said that the cooperation between the South Korean and U.S. air forces is stronger than ever, with the ability and posture to complete all tasks.

After flying to the western waters of the Korean Peninsula on the 6th of last month, the U.S. Air Force’s B-52H strategic bomber flew to the Korean Peninsula again to participate in the joint exercise one month later.