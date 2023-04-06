Some images posted on social media show the Israeli police pushing some Muslim worshipers in prayer Al-Aqsa mosque. In the past few hours, the mosque in Jerusalem, a symbolic place for people of the Islamic faith from all over the world, has been the scene of violence and clashes after the raid by Israeli agents on the place of prayer. The blitz of Al-Aqsa resulted in the arrest of 350 Palestinians, including women who went to the holy place to pray. Hamas spoke of an “unprecedented crime”.

The article Jerusalem, Israeli police attack and drive away a group of men praying in the Al-Aqsa mosque comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

