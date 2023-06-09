Cagliari Bari 1-1: Lapadula and Antenucci scored from a penalty. Promotion to Serie A will be decided in the second leg

CAGLIARI — The first act ends in a draw finale play-off Of Serie B. A result that rewards the Barithird at the end of the regular season, for whom it will be enough not to lose at San Nicola in three days to return to the fields of A league. At the Unipol Domus the Cagliari savor victory for over 90′ thanks to the opening goal by Lapadula and at parades by Radunovichowever, the second penalty of the evening granted by the var allows the Apulians to bring the match to 1-1 (Antenucci) in full recovery. Now the match moves to Bari, where Ranieri’s team must win to get promoted. Any other achievement will return the cockerels to heaven. To evaluate the conditions of Mancosu and Nandez.

The choices of Ranieri and Mignani

Nothing new compared to the eve of Ranieri’s eleven who chooses Goldaniga for the suspended Dossena, with Deiola in the middle of the field and Luvumbo alongside Lapadula. Mancosu behind the points. Still bench for Pavoletti. Mignani, on the other hand, had to deal with Di Cesare’s precarious conditions. During the warm-up, the red and white captain did not pass the exam, instead of him Zuzek. In front of Morachioli behind Esposito and Cheddira.

Lapadula scores, Cheddira doesn’t

Cagliari got off to a strong start right away and took the lead after 9′ through Lapadula. The Serie B top scorer heads Mancosu’s lateral cross. The conceded goal sounds like a wake-up call for Bari who are looking for a draw with Esposito. His shot from outside was deflected for a corner. On the developments of the corner Zuzek, all alone in front of Radunovic, sends sensationally wide. A few minutes go by and the Sardinians see Lapadula’s double canceled due to an offside by Luvumbo. Cagliari insisted, Deiola headed right into the crossbar from the flag from an inspired Mancosu. Two laps later the ex Lecce kicks centrally after a beautiful exchange in the area with Lapadula. Just before half an hour Zuzek is still the most dangerous man of the guests with a nice shot from outside that goes very close. There isn’t a moment’s respite, Cheddira misses the goal twice with his header. In the 38th minute the Moroccan had the wonderful opportunity to equalize from the penalty spot after a penalty awarded by the var for handball in the area by Nandez. Radunovic, however, hypnotizes the red and white number 11 by saving the second consecutive penalty after the one against Parma in the regular season. In full recovery another sensational opportunity for Bari with Cheddira who goes to the side with an empty net.

Antenucci saves his team in the 96th minute

The second half started as the first half ended, with Bari in attack. Cheddira, after less than 3′, seats Goldaniga with a series of dribbles and with his right foot he kicks with a sure shot, finding a huge deflection for a corner by Radunovic. The hosts responded with two headers by Deiola from set pieces, but on both occasions the ball missed the target. In the 55th minute Mancosu gets hurt and Ranieri throws in Prelec. Without the number 5 on the pitch Cagliari loses concreteness and experience leaving the ball of the game to Mignani’s team for a long time. In the 58th minute another super save by Radunovic on a close back-heel from Benedetti. Ranieri’s team met again around Caprile only in the 71st minute with a central and unpretentious shot from Deiola. 5′ from the end Nandez shot just wide. The Uruguayan gets hurt at the moment of shooting and Ranieri loses another 90 piece in the scorching final. The coach decides to cover himself by throwing in two defenders, but Bari’s attack is violent. Di Pardo, as soon as he entered, saves yet another shot from Cheddira on the line, in the following action Radunovic rejects a shot from Benedetti laterally. A minute later it was again the red and white number 80 who committed the home full-back, then Vicari tried from outside without luck. The ball doesn’t seem to want to enter, but in full recovery Altare, in an attempt to return, hits Folorunsho’s calf. Another call from the Var, another penalty kick. This time it is Antenucci, who has just entered, who takes responsibility and the former Spal is not wrong by displacing Radunovic. In the very last minutes Cagliari double chance, first with Pavoletti, then Prelec, both out. Now the challenge moves to San Nicola where in Bari it will be enough not to lose.

The match table of Cagliari-Bari

CAGLIARI 1-1 BARI (1-0)

CAGLIARI (4-3-1-2): Radunovic; Zappa, Goldaniga, Altare, Azzi; Nandez (86′ Di Pardo), Makombou, Deiola; Mancosu (56′ Preelec); Luvumbo (86′ Obert), Lapadula (78′ Pavoletti). Coach: Claudio Ranieri.

BARI (4-3-1-2): Caprile; Dorval, Zuzek, Vicari (94′ Antenucci), Mazzotta; Maita (72′ Bellomo), Maiello, Benedetti; Morachioli (78′ Ceter); Cheddira (94′ Molina), Esposito (72′ Folorunsho). Coach: Mignani.

Referee: Mariani di Aprilia.

SCORERS: 9′ Lapadula, 96′ Antenucci (r).

NOTES: Recovery: 4′, 12′. No bookings. Spectators: 16,248. Collection 412,016 euros.