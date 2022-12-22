Returning Tuesday evening from his Dubai retreat, the Milan he met today at lunchtime in Milanello to start training again at the sports centre. Today’s training started in the gym with muscle activation, then everyone on the raised field to end the warm-up phase with some technical exercises performed between low obstacles and posts. At the end, the team used the ball to carry out a series of possession exercises. Finally, technical exercises and the usual mini-match on a small pitch.

Milan: the resumption of the championship is approaching The resumption of the championship on 4 January is getting closer and Milan have recovered an important piece of their squad. He met again for almost the entire session in the group David Calabria and his return to official competitions is increasingly imminent.

Watch the video Ibra master of suspense on social media: this time he is “sandman”

More differentiated work for the French goalkeeper Mike Maignan and for the Belgian striker Divock Origi. Both have exercised in the gym and are not yet ready to return. Tomorrow’s menu Stefano Pioli includes training in the morning, again at Milanello.