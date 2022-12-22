Home Health Calabria in group, Maignan and Origi in the gym
Health

Calabria in group, Maignan and Origi in the gym

by admin
Calabria in group, Maignan and Origi in the gym

Returning Tuesday evening from his Dubai retreat, the Milan he met today at lunchtime in Milanello to start training again at the sports centre. Today’s training started in the gym with muscle activation, then everyone on the raised field to end the warm-up phase with some technical exercises performed between low obstacles and posts. At the end, the team used the ball to carry out a series of possession exercises. Finally, technical exercises and the usual mini-match on a small pitch.

Milan: the resumption of the championship is approaching

The resumption of the championship on 4 January is getting closer and Milan have recovered an important piece of their squad. He met again for almost the entire session in the group David Calabria and his return to official competitions is increasingly imminent.

Watch the video

Ibra master of suspense on social media: this time he is “sandman”

More differentiated work for the French goalkeeper Mike Maignan and for the Belgian striker Divock Origi. Both have exercised in the gym and are not yet ready to return. Tomorrow’s menu Stefano Pioli includes training in the morning, again at Milanello.

Milan, Pioli's speech to the team: Ibrahimovic is also on the pitch

Look at the gallery

Milan, Pioli’s speech to the team: Ibrahimovic is also on the pitch

See also  Vaccine obligation for health professionals: the rules change, here are the next deadlines - breaking latest news

You may also like

Bianca Atzei in the ninth month of pregnancy...

Have you lost taste and smell after Covid?...

expert advice on calorie needs

Keep your liver in shape if you want...

How to keep psoriasis under control for a...

«I suffer from paroxysmal positional vertigo»- breaking latest...

Urgent food recall, contains Aniskasis: dangerous worm

Hepatitis C, bring the test where it is...

Stolen drugs and medical devices in the hospital,...

Full hospitals, many children infected with syncytial virus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy