[The Epoch Times, December 22, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 21st, KBS, one of South Korea’s three major TV stations, said: “We are very sorry for the actors Kim Sae-ron, Kwak Dao-won, Shinhwa group Shinhwa who caused the drunk driving controversy. Comet and others will be suspended from acting.”

Don Spike, who was prosecuted for drug use, Ha Jung Woo, who was fined for illegal use of propofol, and former iKON member BI, who was jailed for drug trafficking, were all included in the suspension list.

At around 8:00 am on May 18 this year, Kim Sae-ron will face his first trial in March next year for allegedly driving under the influence of a power distribution box and a roadside tree-lined tree in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu.

At around 4:00 a.m. on September 25, Guo Daoyuan drank with his friend A at a bar in Jinlingli, Hallimeup, Jeju City, and drove about 10 kilometers to Fengchengli, Eyueeup, Jeju City. He is currently being handed over to the prosecution.

Shin Hye-sung parked his car in the middle of the road at the Tancheon 2nd Bridge in Songpa-gu, Seoul to sleep on October 11. The police requested an alcohol test but was rejected. It was confirmed that Shin Hye-sung got into the wrong car after drinking at a restaurant in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, and the owner of the car stated that he did not know Shin Hye-sung. Shin Hye-sung drove his friend back to Songpa District in a drunken state after using someone else’s car to drive his friend back. Shin Hye-sung was eventually sent for inspection without detention for illegal use of a car and refusal to take an alcohol test.

In addition, in February 2020, Ha Jung-woo was fined 30 million won in September last year for suspected illegal use of propofol; on the 20th, Don Spike was sentenced to 5 years in prison in Gangnam-gu, Seoul for multiple drug abuse. BI was sentenced to three years in prison for drug abuse in September last year, suspended for four years.

KBS said, “It is natural to restrict the performance of those who cause social controversy.” “We are temporarily restricting the performance of those who are still under prosecution or the sentence has not yet been determined. If the sentence is finalized, the performance restriction will be imposed.”

