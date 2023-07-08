Can You Get Legacy Lightsabers In Downtown Disney? Which Ones?

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, which means when you click a link and make a purchase, we receive a commission.

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland in 2019, one of the primary draws was the exclusive merchandise that was only available to purchase inside the land.

Legacy Lightsabers

This included toys, games, collectibles, droids, and yes, lightsabers — both handbuilt and Legacy versions. However, as time has gone on, more and more of these Galaxy’s Edge items have been found outside of the land’s borders.

Before diving into where they can be found, let’s do a quick refresher on Legacy Lightsabers. As we’ve explained previously:

“… Legacy Lightsabers are specific replicas of those used by characters in the Star Wars film series. Available characters include Asajj Ventress, Asoka Tano, Ben Solo, Cal Kestis, Darth Maul, Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine, Darth Tyranus/Count Dooku, Darth Vader, the Jedi Temple Guards, Kylo Ren, Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, Luminara Unduli, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Rey. In addition, the Darksaber as seen on The Mandalorian, Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels is also available.”

As far as prices go:

“The cost of Legacy Lightsabers varies depending on the model one desires, with a rough range of $139.99 – $400.00 plus tax. It’s also important to note that, unlike at Savi’s, blades are not usually with the base Legacy Lightsabers. If you want to buy a blade, it will cost you $44.99 for a 26 inch blade and $49.99 for either a 31 or 36 inch blade. Note that there ARE some Legacy Lightsabers, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s, that are offered as a box set containing a blade.”

So, now that we’re clear on what Legacy Lightsabers are and how much they cost, where can they be found?

Firstly, there’s their initial home in Galaxy’s Edge: Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. This heavily-themed Star Wars shopping experience allows guests to purchase merchandise and collectibles from throughout the series, all under the watchful eye of the titular shop-owner animatronic.

However, if you’re not visiting Galaxy’s Edge, many – but sometimes not all – of the Legacy Lightsabers are available outside of Galaxy’s Edge. In fact, they can be found outside of the Disneyland Park proper!

Downtown Disney

Legacy Lightsabers have sometimes been available at the Star Wars Trading Post shop located at Downtown Disney — it’s housed in the former home of the Rainforest Cafe, and themed to look like a Resistance/Rebel Alliance base reminiscent of the films — intermittently since the 2020 reopening following the pandemic. Usually, the shop has a pretty large inventory of sabers, though some guests have noted that often the newer characters offerings seem to be kept exclusive to Galaxy’s Edge initially before later being available outside the land.

Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney

In addition, Legacy Lightsabers can often be found on shopDisney.com, meaning that not only does one not need to be in Galaxy’s Edge to acquire one, but they also don’t even need to be in Disneyland at all!

What are your thoughts on Legacy Lightsabers and other Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge memorabilia and collectibles being available outside the land’s borders? Do you think it cheapens them since they’re no longer land-exclusive, or do you appreciate the convenience factor of being able to get items like Legacy Lightsabers outside the park? Let us know in the comments below, and keep following AllEars for more Disney news!

Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News! You’ll also get access to AllEars tips, reviews, trivia, and MORE! Click here to Subscribe!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

