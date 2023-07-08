Los Voluble present “Jaleo Is A Crime” at the Festival Grec

“Jaleo Is A Crime” is the show that The Fickle present in the Greek Festival the next monday july 10: a Flemish audiovisual laboratory that serves as a continuation of his acclaimed “Flamenco Is Not A Crime”.

This Monday, the Jiménez brothers, who form The Ficklepresent in the Greek Festival from Barcelona his show “Jaleo Is Not A Crime”premiered at the Seville Flamenco Biennial. They follow the path of their “Flamenco Is Not A Crime” pulling material from archives and the Internet to build a live cinema that explores the screen and audiovisual tools as a possibility of what is flamenco. Using deblas, tonás and martinetes processed and passed through the filter of their attentive look at contemporary rhythms, they propose dance archives, party remixes and political struggles that want to rescue the strength of anonymity and the possibilities of mutating styles, sounds and scenes.

the concert of July 10 in Barcelona inside the Grec will be in the Paral·lel 62 room and the tickets are on sale at this link.

The Fickle They have been experimenting with remixing, live cinema, digital folklore and political remix video for more than two decades. “Flamenco Is Not A Crime”, premiered in 2019 at the Nîmes flamenco festival, marks a turning point in his career and in the contemporary flamenco scene. They use the screen as one more instrument that encourages them to take a critical look at culture. This type of approach to art, from a political point of view, is present in many of his works, such as “Borderhack”on borders and migrations, or “No Media Detected”about the media.

They have recorded video clips for bands and musicians as diverse as Pony Bravo, Children of Thunder, María José Llergo o Caliphate 3/4; and among his most assiduous collaborators are Raúl Cantizano, Santi Barber, Rocío Márquez o Child of Elche. His eclectic and danceable sessions have been scheduled at events such as the festival Sonarthe Seville Flamenco Biennialhe New York Flamenco Festivalthe seedor the peripheries festival. Here you can see the promotional video of his latest show, “Jaleo Is A Crime”which they will present at the Grec Festival this Monday, July 10.

