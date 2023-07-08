Korean defender worth more than a billion. Bayern bought Kim from Napoli

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae prepares for the match. | photo: Reuters

Kim Min-jae, who has just completed his country’s mandatory basic military service, will sign a contract with Bayern until 2028.

The Korean representative, who is 190 centimeters tall, will replace Frenchman Lucas Hernández, who is headed to Paris Saint-Germain, in Bayern’s defensive line.

The 26-year-old defender spent only one season in Napoli, during which he played 45 games and scored two goals. The Italian club will make significant profit from him, they bought him last year from Fenerbahce Istanbul for 18 million euros. Kim Min-che was also in the Turkish team for only one year. He previously played in China and Korea.

Manchester United was also very interested in the sturdy defender, but in the end Bayern succeeded. Kim Min-che is the third summer signing of the Munich club after Konrad Laimer and Raphaël Guerreiro.

