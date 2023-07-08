Home » Korean defender worth more than a billion. Bayern bought Kim from Napoli
Sports

Korean defender worth more than a billion. Bayern bought Kim from Napoli

by admin
Korean defender worth more than a billion. Bayern bought Kim from Napoli

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae prepares for the match. | photo: Reuters

Kim Min-jae, who has just completed his country’s mandatory basic military service, will sign a contract with Bayern until 2028.

The Korean representative, who is 190 centimeters tall, will replace Frenchman Lucas Hernández, who is headed to Paris Saint-Germain, in Bayern’s defensive line.

The 26-year-old defender spent only one season in Napoli, during which he played 45 games and scored two goals. The Italian club will make significant profit from him, they bought him last year from Fenerbahce Istanbul for 18 million euros. Kim Min-che was also in the Turkish team for only one year. He previously played in China and Korea.

Manchester United was also very interested in the sturdy defender, but in the end Bayern succeeded. Kim Min-che is the third summer signing of the Munich club after Konrad Laimer and Raphaël Guerreiro.

See also  Bundesliga at Easter - The relationship between sport and religion

You may also like

who will be the new number one?

Wimbledon: Alcaraz fights his way into the round...

Shock offer: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 at half price...

Zhang Linyan: Overcoming Challenges to Score Goals in...

Holidays over: Serie A restarts with training camps

the abandonment of Mark Cavendish obscures the victory...

Crisis for Checo Pérez as he Struggles in...

F1, British GP: Verstappen in pole position, followed...

GLOSA: The new chief of judges? From the...

The Nike Ultrafly Trail with the Vibram sole

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy