Thematic conference for the field of digitized mobility | TUCcurrent

Smart Rail Connectivity Campus e. V. is organizing the “Digital Rail Convention 2023” from September 20th to 22nd in Annaberg-Buchholz and at the stations along the digital test field Erzgebirgsbahn

Graphic: Jacob Mueller

Since the Smart Rail Connectivity Campus (SRCC) and its partners from business, research and politics aim to establish a permanent innovation hub in the Ore Mountains, the „Digital Rail Convention (DRC)“ from September 20th to 22nd in Annaberg-Buchholz. The focus is on the topics 5G and Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), digital control and safety technology as well as resource-saving, alternative drive technologies.

The participants of the conference can expect various highlights:

a “Conference Day“ with specialist lectures and collaborative work streams, d. H. small group discussions on specific mobility issues.Demo Day“ along the route operated by DB RegioNetz Erzgebirgsbahn with various stations, e.g. B. the ceremonial commissioning of the 50 Hz recharging station in Annaberg-Buchholz Süd, as well as a “Public Day“, among other things for schools from the region as well as for the public.

The first work streams have already been set for the “Conference Day”:

ETCS on branch lines (TU Dresden) Innovation forum “Sensor solutions for rail” (German Center for Rail Transport Research, TU Chemnitz) Building a test case for tests according to EULYNX specifications (German Aerospace Center) Full attention?! Recording the condition of train drivers for ATO operations (Chemnitz University of Technology, German Aerospace Center) FRMCS based on 5G (Digital Rail Germany, DB Netz AG)

In addition, there will be lectures by Prof. Dr. Corinna Salander (Ministerial Director, Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport, Railway Department) and Dr. Bernd Elsweiler (DB Netz AG), Dr. Carsten Söffker (ALSTOM Transport Deutschland GmbH).

To participate, you have until July 14, 2023 Discounted tickets can be purchased at the early bird rate, including for students (for Chemnitz University of Technology as a SRCC e. V. member, member tickets can generally be booked). Beside stands for Employees of Chemnitz University of Technology a Reduced ticket contingent of 30 tickets available for 240 euros each. If you are interested, the password for ticket booking can be requested at [email protected].

Furthermore, motivated helpers are still being sought for various tasks for the Digital Rail Convention. The job posting can here be viewed.

Detailed information about the event and registration:

(Author: Julia Döring)

Mario Steinebach

07.07.2023

