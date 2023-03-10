E-Mail

Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text.

Freitag, 10.03.2023, 20:39

The triple catastrophe in Fukushima shook the world. As a result, there was an energy transition in Germany and the nuclear phase-out. Japan, on the other hand, continued its nuclear course undeterred – until now. The end of the nuclear age could soon come in Japan too.

“The dream that failed” – “the failed dream.” So headlined the British magazine Economist in 2012 after an earthquake measuring 9 on the Richter scale in eastern Japan melted down several reactors at Fukushima. But afterwards the country stuck to its nuclear strategy – while Germany decided to phase out nuclear power, nuclear force on the plate

Japan is hit by several earthquakes every year. The region around the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, where the Pacific Plate meets other tectonic plates, is particularly known for seismic activity such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. There are safer places to build a nuclear power plant. Nevertheless, a large nuclear power industry has developed in the East Asian country. There are mutliple reasons for this: dependency: Despite seismic activity, Japan is a resource-poor country and has no fossil fuel reserves of its own.

Despite seismic activity, Japan is a resource-poor country and has no fossil fuel reserves of its own.

Instead, the country relies on importing oil and coal, particularly from the OPEC countries, Russia or Australia. Independence: The national nuclear industry should strengthen energy independence. For a long time, the energy mix in Japan relied primarily on oil imports from the Middle East. The country was hit particularly hard by the oil crisis of the 1970s. Because of this experience, the Ministry of Commerce, with government support, began to massively promote the peaceful uses of nuclear power.

The Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011 in Numbers Tote: 19 729

19 729 missing : 2 559

: 2 559 injured: 6 233

6 233 evacuees: 110 000

110 000 Destroyed houses: 121 996

Nuclear meltdown in Fukushima – but nuclear power stayed

When the tsunami’s waves, some of which were up to 30 meters high, thundered down on the east coast of Japan and broke over the reactor blocks in Fukushima, nobody could have guessed what the consequences would be. Core meltdowns occurred in three out of six blocks of the power plant. Due to the large-scale destruction by the devastating earthquake, errors in the construction of the power plant and also because the Japanese government acted too slowlycore meltdowns occurred in three of the six reactor blocks. But the nuclear phase-out was largely absent. “There was actually only a short window of time during which an orderly, complete exit was seriously considered,” says Steffen Heinrich, Professor of Politics and Economics in Japan at the Free University of Berlin, to FOCUS online Earth. “That was immediately after the disaster, when the then Prime Minister Kan, who was also in office during the triple catastrophe, formulated corresponding ambitions.” But contradiction developed even within Kan’s own party. With the next election, the government led by Abe Shinzô – a strong supporter of nuclear power – came into power.

