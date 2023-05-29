Canal Grande colored green, Zaia intervenes: “I’m worried about the risk of emulation, we have to protect Venice”

It would not be a pollutant. Venice and its citizens would not run any danger from the fluorescent green patch that appeared in the waters of the Grand Canal on the morning of May 28, but for Luca Zaia there is “a risk of emulation”. This is the concern that the president of the Veneto Region shared with theAnsa. Speaking to the news agency, Zaia said: «Venice, like other symbolic places in the Veneto region, has such visibility that gestures like today’s could become the showcase for more and more ‘characters’ looking for hype. The prefecture did well in convening an emergency meeting immediately, putting the various forces of order around a table. A first compact response was needed, now we await the investigations to better understand what happened ».

ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI | Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto region

The president reiterated that the substance thrown into the waters of the canal would appear to be harmless: «The technicians of the regional agency for the environment, Arpav, took the colored water, carrying out the first analyzes from late in the morning. The green liquid appears to be a coloring organic compound used for water inspections or in caving. If it is confirmed, we will be able to breathe a sigh of relief: these compounds are usually also used in groundwater, without any danger to human health. The fact remains that unfortunately Venice has become the stage for actions far beyond the lines: adequate and strong responses are needed. We must protect the city, the monumental assets, the right of everyone to be able to enjoy the historical beauties without the scars of rowdy individuals ».

