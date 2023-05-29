Behind the scene of the US Republican campaign: “Trump will beat DeSantis in the primaries, but he will lose the White House”

12
NEW YORK – “DeSantis will lose the primaries, e Trump he will lose the presidential election”. The frankness of this judgment is surprising, because it comes from a “fat cat” Republican, one of the party’s big donors. In addition, he is a personal friend of the governor of Florida, with whom he has worked for years and who he supports with several million dollars, in addition to political support.
