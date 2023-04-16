Mediterranean University – Articles

It took place at theUniversity of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria a study meeting aimed at discussing the prestigious figure of Napoleon Bonaparte, two hundred years after his death.

After the institutional greetings of Rectorprof. Joseph Zimbalattihe was born in Director of the DiGiES Department prof. Daniel CananziProf Alessandra Priore, Coordinator of the Primary Education Sciences course at the Mediterranean Universitymoderated the work.

Exceptional speakers the Army Corps General Riccardo Galletta, Carabinieri Culqualber interregional commanderand Prof. Luigi Mascilli Migliorini, Academician of the Lincei and professor at the DiGiES of the Mediterranean, which provided two different but complementary views on the figure of Napoleon. The prestigious speakers had the merit of providing unedited images of history, capable of making us reflect on today as well.

The study meeting took place in the presence of numerous civil, military and academic authorities, with a large presence of local high school students, university students and students of the Carabinieri School of Reggio Calabria.