Cancer research has led to progress on several fronts, although cancer still remains a very dangerous degenerative disease to this day. A recent study would have suggested how it is possible to reduce the risk of cancer by avoiding a popular drink. Let’s see which one together.

This drink is considered harmful to health and with a high risk of causing cancer. But what is this drink?

Cancer risk: this drink must be avoided, what it is

Cancer research and the growing spread of its treatment, hcertainly allowed a series of progress on various fronts. Despite this cancer it still remains a much feared degenerative disease, with unclear causes and symptoms and often confused with other pathologies. Because of this, prevention and early diagnosis are of fundamental importance for timely treatment.

In this sense, a recent study of over 90,000 postmenopausal womenhe would find out how the sugary drinks represent a potential risk factor for liver cancer.

According to the study simply avoiding sugary drinks would drastically reduce the risk of developing liver cancer. And also the chances of developing serious pathologies such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease would be reduced.

If these results are confirmed, reducing the consumption of sugary drinks could represent an effective strategy.

The sweetened drink that causes cancer: to be avoided absolutely

Researchers from the study published on Current Developments in Nutrition and presented at the online event Nutrition Live 2022 last Junethey had set themselves the goal of discovering whether sugary drinks could play a role in the risk of developing liver cancer.

Data from 90,504 postmenopausal women aged 50 e 79 years. Women who had participated in the Women’s Health Initiative. This is a long-term study launched in the early 1990sfor which the participants have been monitored for about 18 years.

The intake of sugary drinks was defined as the sum of soft drinks and fruit drinks. The evaluation was made on the frequency of foods administered between 1993 and 1998. Which in turn was compared with the diagnoses of liver cancer in the participants’ medical records.

From the analyzes carried out it emerged that about 7% of the participants reported consuming one or more servings of sugary drinks per day and a total of 205 women had developed liver cancer.

Additionally, women who consumed one or more sugary drinks per day had the 78% more likely to develop liver cancer and those who consumed at least one soft drink a day had the 73% more likely to develop liver cancer, I respect those who have never consumed these drinks.

The reason behind this correlation would lie in the fact that increased consumption of sugary drinks would increase the risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseaseall risk factors for liver cancer.