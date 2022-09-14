Still blood on the streets of the Marca, in Mansuè this morning at 6.30 the victim was a 58-year-old worker Idriz Hamidovic, of Bosnian origin, for many years in Italy, had just left home and was crossing the street.

It seems he was about to go for a coffee at the bar, before going to work, when he was hit by a car.

The accident occurred in a stretch of full straight, along via Portobuffolè, at the height of the Energica petrol station. A Renault Captur, driven by 73 years old, hit him. The car proceeded towards Oderzo and hit the worker who practically died instantly.

On the site Suem and firefighters for rescue, but for the 58-year-old there was nothing to do. The surveys are underway by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Conegliano, who are investigating the dynamics.

The road that connects Mansuè to Portobuffolè was partially closed to traffic, with inconvenience for students who had to go to school and those in offices and companies.