Cancer, new drug for chronic myeloid leukemia. «Doubled effectiveness»

New hope for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia, cancer rare blood disease that affects about 100 thousand people in the world and almost 9 thousand in Italy, forced to change therapy because they are now resistant or intolerant to the one they are following. This need is now being answered by asciminib (Scemblix*), a drug in tablet form aimed at the molecular switch of the disease, but featuring an innovative mechanism of action that makes it more effective and tolerated. Developed by the Swiss Novartis, the treatment is also available in our country, reimbursed by the National Health Service.

