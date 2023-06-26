U21 national team: For racists it makes a difference whether Ulrich or Youssoufa misses

Stefan Kuntz was European champion twice, as a coach and as a goalscorer. But he stood his ground in other ways too. When derailed fans of his hometown club Kaiserslautern gave the Israeli FCK striker Itay Shechter a Hitler salute, he said: “The mother of the stupid is always pregnant.”

Again now. Kuntz will be very happy that he no longer coaches the German U21s, who are currently defending their title at the European Championships in Georgia. Because two players are exposed to the shit storm at the mass regulars’ table of the Internet, the Hitler salute is replaced this time by the monkey salute. Youssoufa Moukoko and Jessic Ngankam have been targeted by the derailed for missing two penalties against Israel in the tournament’s opener.

Since then, the anti-social network has shown them where the hammer is with rants and chimpanzee symbols, with little regard for grammar or commas.

In any case, Moukoko, the Dortmund striker, has now commented on the state of the nation: “If we win, we will all be Germans. If we lose, we’re the blacks, and then come the monkey comments.”

In England, this trend started to gallop after the final of the last European Championships at Wembley. In droves, the crazed and dazed back then hounded their strikers Sancho, Rashford and Saka with insults and death threats after the trio failed to take penalties against Italy.

Youssoufa Moukoko was racially insulted on social media after his missed penalty

Source: dpa/Sebastian Kahnert

For racists it makes a huge difference whether someone who misses is called Ulrich or Youssoufa. Uli Hoeneß scored the highest penalty of all time in the 1976 European Championship final, the Bavarian threw the round thing past the floodlight masts vertically over the Belgrade stadium and onto the motorway towards Albania, but with no penalty. Moukoko and Ngankam, on the other hand, are now on it, hitting them head-on with the sharpest argument that badly conditioned racists with a limited vocabulary have in store for such occasions. “Ape!”

Affe belongs to the be-all and end-all of every self-proclaimed better German

This brilliant term from Brehm’s animal life is part of the be-all and end-all of every self-proclaimed better German. World champion Jerome Boateng has already come out as a victim of monkey roars, it happened to him at an international match on the Faroe Islands, and it wasn’t the grazing sheep’s heads behind the stadium that was to blame, but a couple of oxen in the stands. His brother Kevin Prince even left the square once in protest because of the “Huhuhuh” jungle choirs.

“Total idiots,” says Moukoko. Before Sunday evening’s game against the Czech Republic, which was lost 2-1, the man from Dortmund put his cell phone on hold and didn’t read anything. How is he supposed to discuss with people hiding in the anonymous ghost train, should he ask them whether they missed too many penalties in their own lives and are therefore looking for an outlet for their anger?

Once Leroy Sané was slandered on the occasion of an international match, in the stands, and a DAZN reporter, who overheard it by chance, wanted to convince the rowdies during the exchange of ideas with arguments that even a sack of potatoes normally understands straight away – but in the end he was lucky, that they didn’t also lift their legs like the neighbor’s lumpi.

Fan researchers and brain researchers agree: it’s easier to nail a pudding to the wall than to explain the difference between wise and white to a racist. Even as a journalist, you are quickly served with stretched legs and open soles, as Jupp K. wrote here on the occasion of my last racism analysis: “It is a mystery to me where the world online finds all the left-wing writers.”

What to do? Talk to these slanders?

So, pants down, exclusively for all Jupps: I never vote to the left of the FDP, am stubbornly liberal in the middle-class variant, the gender language, the woken among the fanatics and the adhesive ideologues of the last generation force me to take blood pressure inhibitors every day, and in the Incidentally, in quiet moments I think back wistfully to the uncomplicated world of my childhood, when we in Stuttgart spoke nothing but Swabian and, for the sake of simplicity, we Swabians were still mainly called Häberle and Pfleiderer. left colored? Not at all, yup. I play half-right, like Helmut Haller used to.

Is that resolved now? So, then hurry back to the topic, where did we stop? Right, when asked: Why do racists consider their insults to be a cornerstone of freedom of expression – and a black man who misses a penalty is not a German but a monkey?

Moukoko fails against Israel with his penalty

Source: dpa/Sebastian Kahnert

Kurt Tucholsky left us the best answer. His satire “Affenkäfig” dates from the 1920s, but is more contemporary than ever and begins like this: “A horde of monkeys from Abyssinia is locked up in Berlin’s zoological garden, and the public makes a fool of themselves in front of it every day from nine to six o’clock.” Tucholsky describes how gaping people knock on the bars, throw nuts, enjoy the flaming red calluses on the baboons’ buttocks, and he pities the head baboon: “Hamadryas L sits quietly in the cage and has to believe that the people are a childish and somewhat feeble-minded company.”

A hundred years later we now have this complete monkey circus in football. What to do? Talk to these slanders? Explain to them that there is also decency, respect and tolerance in this world? You might as well ask a sack of cement what time it is. The Spaniards are now pulling new strings in their desperate search for a language that haters and agitators can understand. Vinicius Junior, Real’s Brazilian star, was the target of racists there and the first seven arrests have already been reported by the police in Madrid.

DFB threatens criminal charges

“It’s enough!”, also thinks the DFB, he’s served. Even the U17 players, who recently became European champions, had been digitally discriminated by the bucketful, like Moukoko and Ngankam now in the U21. DFB Vice President Ronny Zimmermann therefore threatened before the game against the Czech Republic: “Should something like this happen again, there will be the first criminal charges in Germany.” Nancy Faeser said these days. In order to seriously combat monkey symbols, says Zimmermann, one must, if necessary, “remove anonymity on the Internet”.

Until then, Moukoko and Ngankam have to make sure they don’t miss any more penalties. And otherwise do it like Dani Alves. The Brazilian, too, once had the two best arguments of the racists whistling around his ears at FC Barcelona, ​​”Monkey!” and “Uhh-Uhh-Uhh!”, and a banana flew in front of his feet from the corner flag. Alves picked up the tropical fruit, peeled it, ate it and then took his corner kick. That was cool, but didn’t make him any more popular with the racists for the rest of the game. Black humor – they don’t like that at all.

