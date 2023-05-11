CANCER, ULTRASOUND ALLIES OF CHEMOTHERAPY Tumours

They facilitate the passage of drugs in the blood-brain barrier

Ultrasound can be used to overcome the blood-brain barrier and allow chemotherapy to access remote regions of the brain. This is demonstrated by a study published in Lancet Oncology by a team from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine led by Adam Sonabend, who explains: «This can mean enormous progress for patients with glioblastoma. In fact, temozolomide, the current chemotherapy for glioblastoma, crosses the blood-brain barrier, but it is a weak drug».

The patients underwent surgery to remove the tumors and implant the ultrasound device at the same time, then began supportive chemotherapy treatment. Every 3 weeks, the researchers administered paclitaxel using ultrasound to open the blood-brain barrier.

To get to the opening of the … (Continue) read the 2nd page









Keywords | barrier, brain, tumor, ultrasound,