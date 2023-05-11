Home » CANCER, ULTRASOUND ALLIES OF CHEMOTHERAPY Tumours
Health

CANCER, ULTRASOUND ALLIES OF CHEMOTHERAPY Tumours

by admin

They facilitate the passage of drugs in the blood-brain barrier

Ultrasound can be used to overcome the blood-brain barrier and allow chemotherapy to access remote regions of the brain. This is demonstrated by a study published in Lancet Oncology by a team from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine led by Adam Sonabend, who explains: «This can mean enormous progress for patients with glioblastoma. In fact, temozolomide, the current chemotherapy for glioblastoma, crosses the blood-brain barrier, but it is a weak drug».
The patients underwent surgery to remove the tumors and implant the ultrasound device at the same time, then began supportive chemotherapy treatment. Every 3 weeks, the researchers administered paclitaxel using ultrasound to open the blood-brain barrier.
To get to the opening of the … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | barrier, brain, tumor, ultrasound,

See also  doctors present 7 days a week in the houses of the community

You may also like

A rose against Alzheimer’s for Mother’s Day

Fight periodontitis, a widespread disease – get preventive...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Always stay slim? A future drug could make...

Lose weight with sport: what you should pay...

Authorization to open and operate pharmacy offices

Breast cancer, stem cells responsible for growth: discovered...

Fabry disease, an Italian network to speed up...

Incel: men who hate women (because they can’t...

Erasmus in Gaza – Florence, 29 May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy