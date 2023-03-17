Pisa, March 17, 2023 – It’s the primo case isolated in Tuscanya PisaOf White earsdefined the super mushroom. First found in 2009 in Japan from a sample from the ear (from the Latin auris) of a woman. However, the first known to date dates back to 1996 and was identified (a posteriori) in a collection of Korean samples. “The first European outbreaks occurred in the spring of 2015 in France,” explains the Ministry of Health website. The Higher Institute of Health recommends “tracing the close contacts of a case in order to identify other positive subjects as soon as possible”.

The man, the last case identified a Pisais originally from the province of Spicearrived in recent days at the hospital Cisanello because he kept getting sick. He normally follows health care right in La Spezia, but is now hospitalized in the Pisan Infectious Diseases Operating Unit. The director of the Uo, professor Marco Falconehowever, reassures: “The infection is under control and responds to drugs, but is in hospital for other previous pathologies”.

The virologist Marco Falcone, professor of infectious diseases (photo Del Punta/Valtriani)

Professor, how are you now?

“Better Through Therapy”

Candida auris is another potentially dangerous microorganism.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified it as a global threat because it is invasive and resistant to many antifungals. Only 10% develop serious infections but mortality is high among these. But we have found an active class of antifungals that work “.

Should we be alarmed?

“No, there is a therapy and all actions have been taken to limit its spread”.

Where could he have contracted the fungus?

“Many cases of Candida auris infection have been recorded in Liguria and the patient comes from there. It would seem a case of importation”.

How does it contract?

“For direct contact living together in the same environment”.

I symptoms?

“It often affects patients who are already hospitalized, the symptoms may not be immediately evident. But, in general, it manifests itself with infections”.

Is it possible to prevent?

“Tracing contacts and isolating the patient – as in this case – is essential. Precautions in hospitals, proper hand hygiene, disposable gowns and gloves, decontamination of equipment and devices used by other patients”.