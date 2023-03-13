Home Health Rome, man shot dead at a petrol station
Health

Rome, man shot dead at a petrol station

by admin

Homocide a Romawhere a 51-year-old has been shot dead a a petrol pump. It happened on Monday evening Torpignattara. The victim was standing at a gas station when she was hit by a few shots. The attackers, aboard a scooter, fled. The police intervened on the spot.

The victim, Luigi Finizio, with precedents, was hit with at least five shots, some of which were in the chest, and died instantly. Investigators are analyzing the cameras in the area.

This is the third murder in the capital in recent days. It was Friday in the San Giovanni area killed Emanuele Costanza, chef known as Manuel Costa and owner of the Osteria degli Artisti. Fabio Giaccio, the 43-year-old of Neapolitan origins, who confessed, is in prison for this affair.

Gualtieri: “Worried about criminal escalation, new Prefect immediately” “Great concern for the criminal escalation with the third murder in Rome in a few days. The new Prefect should be appointed immediately and the order and safety committee urgently convened to strengthen the fight against organized crime and drug dealing”. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome writes it on Twitter.

See also  "Doujin Special Attack 2" starts the PVP BETA test today, and you will be eligible for the live broadcast tonight | 4Gamers

You may also like

«Beijing does not want to be an accomplice...

“The downward spiral in care has stopped”

Over 60, which fruit is good for the...

Danger of confusing cosmetics: keep bath chocolates away...

The Milan-Salernitana 1-1 report cards: Ochoa à la...

Breastfeeding: “The whole miracle of breast milk cannot...

Milan-Salernitana, the moviola: the episode of the penalty...

Doctor called in the middle of the night,...

Sex: other than Viagra, better yoga or a...

Tajani and Crosetto: «Wagner Brigade behind the boom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy