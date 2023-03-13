ansa Homocide a Romawhere a 51-year-old has been shot dead a a petrol pump. It happened on Monday evening Torpignattara. The victim was standing at a gas station when she was hit by a few shots. The attackers, aboard a scooter, fled. The police intervened on the spot.

The victim, Luigi Finizio, with precedents, was hit with at least five shots, some of which were in the chest, and died instantly. Investigators are analyzing the cameras in the area.

This is the third murder in the capital in recent days. It was Friday in the San Giovanni area killed Emanuele Costanza, chef known as Manuel Costa and owner of the Osteria degli Artisti. Fabio Giaccio, the 43-year-old of Neapolitan origins, who confessed, is in prison for this affair.

Gualtieri: “Worried about criminal escalation, new Prefect immediately” “Great concern for the criminal escalation with the third murder in Rome in a few days. The new Prefect should be appointed immediately and the order and safety committee urgently convened to strengthen the fight against organized crime and drug dealing”. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome writes it on Twitter.

