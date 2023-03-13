Original title: China U20 men’s football team 2-0 Saudi Arabia! Why can the Chinese team win!

First of all, congratulations to the Chinese U20 men’s football team for their 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. If we win Saudi Arabia, we will keep the chance of qualifying. In the next round, the Chinese U20 men’s football team will face the Kyrgyz team, the weakest opponent in the group.

3 reasons why the Chinese men’s football team won the championship:

1. Pragmatism of the coaching team

This game let us see that the Chinese U20 men’s football boys understand tactics. In this game, we saw a lot of left-back rotations and touch-ups. The line of defense is clearly positioned. The tactics are simple and effective. It can be seen from the data that Saudi Arabia is better than us in almost any data, but he can’t break through our door.

2. On-the-spot response from the coach

In the second half, Eiffeldin changed from the center to the wing, and Mutarif was replaced in midfield. Seeing the miraculous effect, the first goal was Eiffeldin opening the space from the wing, crossing the road and crossing Mutarif to score. This change allowed the Chinese team to counterattack, and the second goal was almost the same as the first goal. It opens on the side and goes through.

3. The efforts of the players It can be seen from Captain Effilding that the leader of a team, in the last ten minutes, even though he has reached the limit of his physical fitness, still tried his best to press down. The Chinese U20 men’s football team is full of vitality as a whole. See also Tokyo Olympic Games | Xu Jiayu and Li Bingjie's successful promotion to the tournament record is frequently rewritten_players If the Chinese U20 men’s football team is strong enough to fight against Japan and Saudi Arabia, it is very likely to beat Kyrgyzstan if it defends the counterattack. Don’t underestimate Kyrgyzstan, think of yourself as the weakest, use your strength to fight Japan, Saudi Arabia fights Kyrgyzstan, there is no problem in winning the game.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: