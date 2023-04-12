Some people dream of success, while others get up every morning and make it happen. (Wayne Huizenga)

Sunday 16 April the fitness day returns, and not only, at the hair showroom. There are entrepreneurs who not only work for themselves and for their company but who know how to think about their territory and give importance to other local activities. Silvia Capelli, who periodically organizes events in her salon space, is one of these. She is moved by enthusiasm, the desire to do, to involve, to show, together with fellow entrepreneurs, one’s activities and to offer fellow citizens a different Sunday. It is the fourth edition of the “chez Capelli cars” fitness day and it can be said that it has grown a lot. You will be able to admire performances of all kinds of sports and dance as many gyms and dance schools will be present. There were many requests to participate, as well as the novelties, and an attempt was made to give everyone space for a carousel of entertainment, dance and sport. Surrounded by a series of exhibitors of wellness, fitness and beauty products, tattoo artists, beauticians, holistic treatments and the Casalese and Colorno football info points. An articulated event that moves people and creates interest, a different and certainly forward-looking way of showing one’s company, involving others; skills, professions, will experience a day of shared visibility inside a new, effective and fun marketing container. The Hair team will also be present, the operative sellers and the salon will be connected with MADE ONE which will take care of drinks & food. Loving one’s job, making one’s company grow, making the environment and objectives stimulating for one’s employees has always been the basis of Silvia’s philosophy but it is not limited to this: for her, being an entrepreneur is being part of a community made up of potential consumers who in turn can be entrepreneurs, people who might be interested in a discipline, learn about healthy products, get a tattoo or simply admire their execution and why not, maybe fall in love with a car. The Capelli Automobili salon is once again the showcase of a constantly evolving company and space for a day for many others dedicated to well-being, body and mind care, a moment of sociality and entertainment where it will be possible to learn how to take care of ourselves of ourselves. The collaborators Paola Sarzi for the fitness sector and Raffaella Bonatto for the exhibitors who took care of the organization were invaluable. A good entrepreneur knows how to get noticed and knows how to find motivation to keep going even in hard times, he is the one who looks to the future and who always tries, he is simply someone who wants to make a difference in the lives of others by making it better.

Joan Antwerp





© breaking latest news